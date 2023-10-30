AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.4% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after buying an additional 520,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,030,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,845,000 after buying an additional 675,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 880,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,270. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.