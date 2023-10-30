AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.42. 13,527,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,672,262. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.18 and a 200-day moving average of $357.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

