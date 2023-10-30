AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Raises Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,853 shares of company stock worth $8,390,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BJ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.50. 254,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,714. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.