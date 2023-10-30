AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 640 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 1.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,328,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.59. 976,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.