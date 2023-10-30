Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $92.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

