AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 4.3 %

AbbVie stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.92. 3,114,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.87. The company has a market cap of $255.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

