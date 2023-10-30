Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.14.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,276.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $716,571.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,079,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,276.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,427 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,389. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $58.72 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.