Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 39,597 shares.The stock last traded at $88.97 and had previously closed at $88.68.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

