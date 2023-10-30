Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $282,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $6,093,877. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.02 and a 200-day moving average of $304.33. The firm has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

