Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Gap Up to $49.62

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.62, but opened at $51.30. Acushnet shares last traded at $52.09, with a volume of 22,869 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 2,638.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

