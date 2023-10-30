Addison Advisors LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,031,000 after buying an additional 126,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

HD opened at $276.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

