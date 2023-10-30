Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $546.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $241.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $555.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

