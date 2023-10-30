Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 472 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 540.0% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $710.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $744.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.58. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $546.77 and a one year high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

