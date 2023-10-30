Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 2,785 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. comprises about 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.77.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

