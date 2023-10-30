Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EMR opened at $88.45 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

