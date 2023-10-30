Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $74.36 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

