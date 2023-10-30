Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 266.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 156.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,620 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $102.66 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

