Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $11.01 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

