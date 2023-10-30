Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $78.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

