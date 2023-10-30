Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $188.45 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $183.24 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

