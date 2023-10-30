Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.57 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,294 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,678 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

