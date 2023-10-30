Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,216 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

CVS stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.