Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $6.64 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,109 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,787,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

