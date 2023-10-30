Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $8.09 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ETN opened at $198.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $146.76 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

