Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KO opened at $55.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,422 shares of company stock worth $21,291,662. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

