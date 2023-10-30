Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $605.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.68.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

