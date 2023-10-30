Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

EPD stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.