Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $92.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.51%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

