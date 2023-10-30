Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $217.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.42 and its 200-day moving average is $232.87. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

