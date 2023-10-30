Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,341 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after acquiring an additional 652,439 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $85,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $479,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,937.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $241.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

