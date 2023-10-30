Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $16.35 on Monday, reaching $524.47. 693,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

