Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $508.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.16. The stock has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

