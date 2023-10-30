Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $640.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $500.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2024 earnings at $14.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

