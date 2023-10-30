Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Pi Financial

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Adventus Mining Stock Performance
Adventus Mining Company Profile
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
