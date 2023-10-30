Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at Pi Financial

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Pi Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADZN

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

Adventus Mining Company Profile

CVE ADZN opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.