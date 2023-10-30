Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 4,791 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $55.02. 4,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,336. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

