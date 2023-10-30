Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $445.34. The stock had a trading volume of 94,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

