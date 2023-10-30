Adviser Investments LLC Buys 26,010 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,413,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,162,012. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

