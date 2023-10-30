Adviser Investments LLC Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $846.16. 257,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,583. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.36 and a twelve month high of $925.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $856.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $810.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

