Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.70% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOG traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $89.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289. The company has a market cap of $508.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $104.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

