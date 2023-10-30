Adviser Investments LLC Has $412.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $412,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,552,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VGIT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 132,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,933. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
