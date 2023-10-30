Adviser Investments LLC Has $62.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $416.95. 528,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,585. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.31 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $322.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.