Adviser Investments LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.69. 31,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

