Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 16,960 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.15. 882,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

