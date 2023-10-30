Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.86. The company had a trading volume of 205,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,405. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day moving average is $193.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

