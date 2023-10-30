Adviser Investments LLC Takes $5.71 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 104,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 212,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.56. 218,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,393. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.