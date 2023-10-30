Adviser Investments LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDIS traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.79. 4,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,308. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

