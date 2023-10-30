AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.43.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. AECOM has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

