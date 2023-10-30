Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$16.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARE. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.25.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$9.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$574.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.94. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

