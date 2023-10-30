Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $29.79

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.79, but opened at $28.07. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 504,219 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $633.02 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,957.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

