aelf Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.66 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $250.84 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001235 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,635,058 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

